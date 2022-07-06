Gold prices decline in local market

Jewellers in the country have reduced gold prices by Tk1,166 per bhori or 11.664 grams.

Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (Bajus) came up with the decision on Wednesday as a result of gold price dip in the global market.

The revised prices will be effective from Thursday (7 July), said a press release issued by the association.

According to the new rate, 1 bhori of 22-carat gold will cost Tk78,382.

Besides, 21-carat gold will cost Tk74,883 per bhori, while 18-carat gold will be available at Tk64,152 per bhori and gold acquired in the traditional method will cost Tk53,479 per bhori.

Bajus has kept the price of silver unchanged. Each bhori of 22-carat silver will be sold at Tk1,516 while 21-carat will be sold at Tk1,435 and 18-carat silver is available at Tk1,225 per bhori.

The prices of silver acquired in traditional methods will cost Tk933 per bhori.

Bajus last reduced the price of gold on 26 May.