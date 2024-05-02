Gold prices drop by Tk1,878 per bhori

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) on Thursday (2 May) reduced the price of gold by Tk1,878 per bhori as the cost of pure gold fell on the local market.

According to a Bajus statement, 22-carat gold will now cost Tk1,09,163 per bhori.

Apart from this, the price of 21-gold has been set at Tk1,04,198 per bhori and 18-carat gold at Tk89,311 per bhori. Besides, the price of traditionally acquired gold has been set at Tk74,276 per bhori.

The new rate will be effective from Friday (3 May).

Earlier, Bajus reduced the price of gold eight times on 20 April, 23 April, 24 April, 25 April, 27 April, 28 April, 29 April and 30 April, while increased the price four times on 6 April, 8 April, 18 April and 21 April.

On 30 April, the price of 22-carat gold was decreased by Tk420 and set at Tk1,11, 041 per bhori.