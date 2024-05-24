A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (24 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

MP Azim murder: Three arrestees placed on 8-day remand

A Dhaka court today (24) granted the police 8-day remand for three accused arrested in connection with the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim in Kolkata.

Metropolitan Magistrate Dilruba Afroz Tithi of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court passed the order in the afternoon, sources at the Detective Branch of police told The Business Standard.

Influential or not, criminals will be punished: Quader on Benazir's asset seizure

No matter how influential a person is, they must face punishment if they commit a crime, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (24 May) regarding the court order to seize the assets of former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed.

"If someone is found guilty of a crime through the judicial process, why would they be protected? No matter how influential a person is, they must face punishment if they commit a crime," Quader said at a press conference organised at the Awami League's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital this morning.

Severe cyclone 'Remal' to hit Bangladesh, West Bengal coast by Sunday

Cyclone Remal is likely to hit Bangladesh and India on Sunday (26 May).

The low-pressure area over southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal moved northeast wards and lay over west central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal on Thursday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that cyclone Remal is expected to form over east central Bay of Bengal by 25 May morning.

MP Azim murder: Two suspects including a butcher arrested in India

West Bengal CID has arrested two suspects in Bangladeshi MP Azim murder in separate drives.

One of the arrested, Jihad Hawladar, 24, is a professional butcher and was arrested from Mumbai, confirmed a Bangladesh police source citing West Bengal CID sources.

Jihad Hawladar, of Barakpur union in Digholia upazila of Khulna, is an illegal immigrant living in Mumbai since long and has been working as a butcher there.

Fire burns 50 homes, shops in Ukhiya Rohingya camp

A fire burned down 50 homes and several shops in a Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya.

The fire broke out at 11:30am today (24 May) at the Tanzimarkhola Rohingya camp in Ukhiya's Palongkhali union, said Shamsu-Douza Noyon, the additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner.

It was brought under control around 12:45pm after an all-out effort of four units of the fire service.

Some 45,000 Rohingya have fled fighting in Myanmar: UN

The United Nations warned on Friday that escalating fighting in conflict-torn Myanmar's Rakhine State had forced around 45,000 minority Rohingya to flee, amid allegations of killings and burnings of property.

"Tens of thousands of civilians have been displaced in recent days by the fighting in Buthidaung and Maungdaw townships," UN rights office spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell told reporters in Geneva.