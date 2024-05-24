Severe cyclone 'Remal' to hit Bangladesh, West Bengal coast by Sunday

Environment

Hindustan Times
24 May, 2024, 08:45 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 08:58 am

Related News

Severe cyclone 'Remal' to hit Bangladesh, West Bengal coast by Sunday

Hindustan Times
24 May, 2024, 08:45 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 08:58 am
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Cyclone Remal is likely to hit Bangladesh and India on Sunday (26 May).

The low-pressure area over southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal moved northeastwards and lay over west central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal on Thursday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that cyclone Remal is expected to form over east central Bay of Bengal by 25 May morning.

Subsequently, it will move nearly northwards and reach near Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts by 26 May evening as a severe cyclonic storm clocking winds of 100 to 120 kmph, the IMD said on Thursday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"It is very likely to continue to move northeastwards and concentrate into a Depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal by morning of 24 May. Thereafter, it is very likely to continue to move northeastwards, intensify further into a cyclonic storm over east central Bay of Bengal by 25 May morning," the IMD said.

Roxy Mathew Koll, climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, had on Sunday warned that a low-pressure system would develop in south Bay of Bengal during 22–23 May.

"Sea surface temperatures in the south Bay of Bengal have been 2–3°C warmer than usual for quite some time. Persistently high sea surface temperatures provide constant supply of heat and moisture, essential for cyclone formation. The Madden Julian Oscillation, an eastward traveling band of clouds, coupled with the winds and warm ocean waters, is moving to the south of Bay of Bengal. These winds provide a rotational trigger for the cyclones to initiate" Koll said, adding that "the restricting factor could be a quick northward progression of the monsoon, suppressing the vertical formation of the cyclone".

If that's the case, he said, this low-pressure area will end up as a monsoon depression bringing rain. "Otherwise, it could develop to a weak cyclone of a short duration."

Bangladesh / Top News

Cyclone / Cyclone Remal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

1h | Panorama
Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

18h | Earth
Lauti, a local canal that flows down to Khiru River, has pitch-black water with an oozing, horrid odour from the liquid waste of local factories. Photo: Mehedi Hasan.

How Bhaluka factories are damaging rivers - from Khiru to Shitalakshya

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

15h | Videos
Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

11h | Videos
Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

12h | Videos
MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

13h | Videos