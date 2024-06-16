Bhutanese king urges Salman F Rahman to expedite Kurigram Economic Zone

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman made a courtesy call on Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Saturday (15 June). Photo: Courtesy

The king of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, has urged Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman to expedite the implementation of the Bhutan Economic Zone in Kurigram.

The Bhutanese king made this request after a courtesy meeting with Salman F Rahman in Bhutan on Saturday (15 June).

He expressed optimism about the potential for developing new opportunities in regional supply chain management.

During the courtesy meeting, the Bhutanese king emphasised the potential for Bangladesh's investment in the emerging economic hub under construction in Gelephu district of Bhutan, and invited enthusiastic Bangladeshi investors to participate.

The designated site for the Special Economic Zone is located approximately 500 metres from the Dharla River and one kilometre from Kurigram town.

During his recent visit to Bangladesh, the Bhutanese king inspected the proposed site for the Bhutan Special Economic Zone, a collaborative effort between the governments of Bangladesh and Bhutan.