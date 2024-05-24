MP Azim murder: Two suspects including a butcher arrested in Mumbai

West Bengal CID has arrested two suspects in Bangladeshi MP Azim murder in separate drives.

One of the arrested, Jihad Hawladar, 24, is a professional butcher and was arrested from Mumbai, confirmed a Bangladesh police source citing CID sources.

Jihad Hawladar, of Barakpur union in Digholia upazila of Khulna, is an illegal immigrant living in Mumbai since long and has been working as a butcher there.

He was hired by the prime accused Akhtaruzzaman, a US Citizen of BD origin, and brought to Kolkata from Mumbai two months ago, said police. According to sources, he was given a portion of the Rs5 crore which the prime accused spent to kill MP Azim.

He was staying in a hotel near Kolkata Airport, said police sources.

West Bengal CID detained another person named Zahid in a late-night drive from Bongaon area yesterday (23 May) for his alleged involvement in MP Azim murder.

In a separate drive last evening, a CID team visited Krishnamati village in Bhangar near Kolkata in search of possible limbs of Azim, whose body was dismembered and dumped in various places near Kolkata.

CID sources stated that they could not verify immediately whether the team found any body parts.

However, they detained a person named Zahid, a resident of Bongaon near the Bangladesh border. He met one of the prime suspects in the MP murder case, according to the West Bengal's CID.

Zahid's name appeared in the FIR filed by Azim's family in Dhaka, prompting the West Bengal CID to act on the information.

The investigation aims to determine why Zahid met the suspect and their discussion topics. The officer added, "It is suspected that Zahid supplied logistics, including the car and the flat at New Town to the assailants of the lawmaker from Jhenidah-4."

Previously, four people had been arrested in the case in Bangladesh.

MP Azim, who went missing from Kolkata on 14 May, was found dead in Kolkata yesterday (22 May). He went there on 11 May for medical treatment.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan yesterday (22 May) said the lawmaker of Jhenaidah-4 was brutally killed at a flat in New Town, a suburb of Kolkata.

"The information we have so far is that the people of our country are involved in the killing," he said while speaking at a press briefing held at his Dhanmondi residence.

"An investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the murder. A few persons were arrested and others who were involved in the murder will be brought to justice. But the names can't be disclosed now for the sake of the investigation," Chief of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid said yesterday.

"We are in close contact with the Indian police and are receiving important information regarding the murder but can't disclose anything now," he added.