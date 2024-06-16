Cow priced at Tk10,000 circulates on Facebook

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 June, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2024, 07:42 pm

Related News

Cow priced at Tk10,000 circulates on Facebook

The photo is actually from a year when it was the highest-priced cow. This was in 1973.

TBS Report
16 June, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2024, 07:42 pm
The picture of the cow was published in the daily Ittefaq in 1973. Photo: Collected
The picture of the cow was published in the daily Ittefaq in 1973. Photo: Collected

On the evening before Eid-ul-Adha, while last-minute shopping for cattle is in full swing at the markets, a photo of a cow priced at Tk10,000 is making rounds on Facebook.

Common sense makes it clear that this cow is not from this year, nor from many recent years. Research would be needed to determine when a cow was last sold for Tk10,000.

However, the photo of the cow priced at Tk10,000 circulating on Facebook is actually from a year when it was the highest-priced cow. This was in 1973.

The picture of the cow was published in the daily Ittefaq. The report, titled "In a Land of Poverty and Abundance," was written by then-young reporter Shafiqul Kabir.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The name of the photographer was not mentioned in the newspaper, but the caption read: "Bangladesh, a land of poverty and abundance. On one hand, poverty has made the Eid of sacrifice meaningless to common people; on the other hand, abundance has raised the price of this sacrificial animal to Tk10,000."

Shafiqul Kabir began his report with: "Who says there is poverty in the country? Look over there, someone is taking a sacrificial cow home after buying it for Tk4,000." 
 

Top News

Cow / Sacrificial animal / Eid-ul-Adha / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With many speeding vehicles on the road, one needs to be extra careful when driving during Eid seasons. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

The dos and don’ts of highway driving

7h | Wheels
Living with increased global economic volatility

Living with increased global economic volatility

10h | Panorama
Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are people so mad at Coca-Cola?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

5h | Videos
Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

21h | Videos
Pakistan face Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan face Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup

2h | Videos
Putin says West's 'theft' of Russia's assets will go punished

Putin says West's 'theft' of Russia's assets will go punished

1d | Videos