Cow priced at Tk10,000 circulates on Facebook

On the evening before Eid-ul-Adha, while last-minute shopping for cattle is in full swing at the markets, a photo of a cow priced at Tk10,000 is making rounds on Facebook.

Common sense makes it clear that this cow is not from this year, nor from many recent years. Research would be needed to determine when a cow was last sold for Tk10,000.

However, the photo of the cow priced at Tk10,000 circulating on Facebook is actually from a year when it was the highest-priced cow. This was in 1973.

The picture of the cow was published in the daily Ittefaq. The report, titled "In a Land of Poverty and Abundance," was written by then-young reporter Shafiqul Kabir.

The name of the photographer was not mentioned in the newspaper, but the caption read: "Bangladesh, a land of poverty and abundance. On one hand, poverty has made the Eid of sacrifice meaningless to common people; on the other hand, abundance has raised the price of this sacrificial animal to Tk10,000."

Shafiqul Kabir began his report with: "Who says there is poverty in the country? Look over there, someone is taking a sacrificial cow home after buying it for Tk4,000."

