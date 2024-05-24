Fire burns 50 homes, shops in Ukhiya Rohingya camp

TBS Report
24 May, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 01:52 pm

The cause of fire is yet to be determined

Fire at a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya, Cox&#039;s Bazar on Friday, 24 May 2024. Photo: TBS
Fire at a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar on Friday, 24 May 2024. Photo: TBS

A fire burned down 50 homes and several shops in a Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya. 

The fire broke out at 11:30am today (24 May) at the Tanzimarkhola Rohingya camp in Ukhiya's Palongkhali union, said Shamsu-Douza Noyon, the additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner. 

It was brought under control around 12:45pm after an all-out effort of four units of the fire service. 

Fire at a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar on Friday, 24 May 2024. Photo: TBS

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. 

"Around 11:30am, a fire broke out in the market area of the Tanzimarkhola Rohingya camp, quickly spreading to the surrounding areas. Upon hearing the news, two units from the Ukhiya fire service were dispatched to the scene," said Shamsu-Douza. 

"Two more units from Cox's Bazar later joined them," he added.

