Tk1,000 incentive for slaughtering sacrificial animal in Dhaka North designated place

An arrangement has been made at ward number 7 for slaughtering 100 cattle at a time

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam speaks with reporters during his inspection of the sacrificial animal market at Basila, Mohammadpur, in the capital on Saturday (15 June). Photo: Courtesy
Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam speaks with reporters during his inspection of the sacrificial animal market at Basila, Mohammadpur, in the capital on Saturday (15 June). Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam has announced Tk1,000 incentive for slaughtering each sacrificial animal in the city corporation's designated locations.

He made the announcement while visiting the sacrificial cattle market at Mohammadpur Basila in the capital today (16 June).

The mayor said an arrangement has been made at a field adjacent to Paris Road under Ward Number 3 of the DNCC for slaughtering at least 500 animals at a time.

Those who will slaughter their sacrificial animals at this designated place will get Tk1,000 for each cattle, he said.

Besides, an arrangement has been made at ward number 7 for slaughtering 100 cattle at a time, said Atiqul.

Replying to journalists, the mayor said DNCC has taken all-out preparations to remove the waste of sacrificial animals within just six hours.

Waste removal activity will formally begin at 2pm on Eid day and all wastes will be removed by 8:00pm, he said.

Atiqul said now they are not depending on lease-holders of cattle markets for removing wastes of the markets rather the corporation will quickly remove wastes.

Over 10,000 cleaners will work this year for removing animal wastes, he said, adding DNCC's all councilors, officials and the mayor himself will stay in the field to monitor the overall activities.

He said a control room has been set up for centrally monitoring the overall activity. Besides, ward-wise monitoring teams have been formed to run the waste removal activities smoothly, he said.
 

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) / Bangladesh / Sacrificial animal

