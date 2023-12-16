Generations unite at Savar as parents bring children to instill spirit of 1971

Five year old Sondhya smiles as someone draws a flag in her cheeck on the National Martyrs' Memorial grounds in Savar, Dhaka on 16 December 2023. Photo: Noman Mahmud

Sondhya, a five-year-old girl, came to visit the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar all the way from Dhaka's Kalabagan with her parents to celebrate Victory Day.

The little girl, wearing a pink dress with a floral design, was seen holding a green and red Bangladeshi flag in her right hand as an artist was drawing the Bangladeshi flag on her cheek.

She could not stop smiling as this correspondent went there to capture the moment. It was almost as if she knew, more than anyone, what victory and independence truly meant.

Sondhya did not see the liberation war. But her parents — Imdad and Urmi — came all the way from Kalabagan to Savar only to make sure their daughter gets familiar with the history of Bangladesh.

"As a citizen, knowing and understanding the history of our country well is extremely important. My daughter is young now, but if we don't start instilling an interest in her motherland's history from now, her love for the country will not deepen in the future," said Urmi, Sondhya's mother.

"That's the reason why we brought her [Sondhya] here on this glorious day so that she learns that we, as a nation, have a glorious history. We brought her so that she knows millions of people have sacrificed their lives to liberate this country, and the nation celebrates this day with utmost importance," she added.

Imdadul, Sondhya's father, echoed the same.

"We want our daughter to grow up embracing the spirit of the Liberation War to become an ideal citizen," he said.

Among others who came to pay homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War at the National Martyrs' Memorial this morning was Md Alamgir Hossain, a retired army official and resident of the Palli Bidyut area in Ashulia. He came to the National Martyrs' Memorial with his family and his five-year-old grandson Anbar Hossain.

"Days like 26 March and 16 December are linked with our country's history. If our future generations do not know about these days and do not see how the nation celebrates them, they will not develop love and affection for the country," said Alamgir Hossain.

Thousands of people came to pay floral tribute to the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar, Dhaka on Saturday, 16 December 2023. Photo: Noman Mahmud

Sanjida Faruq, a mother who came to the memorial with her two children, said, "I like coming here every year with my children to see thousands of people pay their respects with flowers. I bring my children so that they can at least see how the nation celebrates this day and understand its significance.

"Since our children did not witness the Liberation War, I think it's our responsibility to bring them here on these special days. Seeing this grand arrangement will make them curious to know about the country's history. When they learn about it, their love for the country will deepen," she added.

On the occasion of Victory Day, thousands of people went to the National Martyrs' Memorial at Savar to pay their respects to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War by laying flowers.

The day began with President Md Sahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paying their respects to the nation's greatest sons by laying floral wreaths at the altar of the National Martyrs' Memorial.

A moment of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs of the Liberation War. Subsequently, the President and Prime Minister signed the visitor's book at the National Martyrs' Memorial.

Following them, the Speaker of the Jatiya Sangshad, the Minister of Liberation War Affairs, the Cabinet Secretary, the heads of the three forces, freedom fighters, foreign diplomats, and high-ranking military and civilian officials laid floral wreaths at the martyrs' altar.

Later, the National Martyrs' Memorial grounds were opened to the public.