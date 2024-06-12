Bangladesh Gas Fields Company to drill new wells in Titas, Kamta fields

Bangladesh Gas Fields Company Limited (BGFCL) authorities have taken up the project of drilling four new development wells in Titas gas field in Brahmanbaria and Kamta gas field in Gazipur.

The two gas fields are operated by the BGFCL.

The BGFCL will hold a meeting at its Brahmanbaria district headquarters on 24 June to survey public opinion on the project's environmental issues, reads a press release of BGFCL published today (12 June).

According to the press release, local public representatives, local residents and anyone willing to give their opinion can participate in the public opinion survey meeting.

Apart from this, feedback on the environmental issues of the project can be submitted in writing in the opinion box kept at the main gate of BGFCL and also at the e-mail address [email protected] till 23 July.