Gas supply to remain off for 8hrs in parts of Dhaka today

Energy

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 09:14 pm

Related News

Gas supply to remain off for 8hrs in parts of Dhaka today

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 09:14 pm
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Gas supply will remain suspended in different areas of the capital for 8 hours (from 10:00am to 6:00pm) on Monday (10 June) for emergency works in the pipeline.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, the areas where gas supply will remain off include Mugda, Manda, Maniknagar, Bashabo, Shahjahanpur, Gopibag and surrounding areas.

There may be low gas pressure in the surrounding areas during that time, said a Titas press release issued today (9 June).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Titas Gas authority sincerely apologised for the temporary inconvenience to the esteemed customers.

Titus is regularly working on gas pipeline renovation, requiring occasional shutdowns of gas supply to different areas.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Gas supply / Titas / Gas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Jackie Kabir

In the land of the pharaohs

6h | Explorer
For a pickup truck, the Hunter demands attention, especially in this striking ‘Electric Blue’ shade. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

2024 Changan Hunter: Setting new standards for pickup trucks

7h | Wheels
A Palestinian flag flies as the ruins of houses, which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, are seen, in Gaza Strip, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The financial destruction of Palestine

10h | Panorama
Fresh mangoes prior to preserving. Photo: Asif Zapata

Want to enjoy fresh mangoes all year round? Here’s how!

6h | Features

More Videos from TBS

45 Bangladeshis return; 134 BGP and military personnel sent back to Myanmar

45 Bangladeshis return; 134 BGP and military personnel sent back to Myanmar

1h | Videos
What is the salary of the Prime Minister and President of India?

What is the salary of the Prime Minister and President of India?

1h | Videos
As for the swearing-in ceremony of the heads of state and government in each country

As for the swearing-in ceremony of the heads of state and government in each country

2h | Videos
Two arch-rivals India and Pakistan face each other in 2024 T20 World Cup

Two arch-rivals India and Pakistan face each other in 2024 T20 World Cup

3h | Videos