Gas supply to be halted for 7 hours in parts of city tomorrow

The gas supply will be halted for seven hours in a few areas of Dhaka on Thursday due to emergency gas pipeline replacement work.

There will be an emergency pipeline replacement work in the area from 10am from 5pm due to which gas supply will be halted in the areas and there may be low gas pressure in the surrounding areas, reads a statement of the Titas Gas authority.

The area under this supply suspension are Moghbazar, Mouchak, Malibag Railgate, Nayatola, Gabtala, Greenway, Peyarabag, Madhubagh, Moghbazar T&T Colony, Jahabox Lane, and Mirbagh area.

The authorities expressed regret at the inconvenience of their customers.