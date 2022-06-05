Garment workers protest in Mirpur, city at a standstill

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 12:52 pm



Also, a rally marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS) was brought out in Mohakhali

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Garment workers staged a protest by blocking the roads at Kochukhet, Mirpur in the capital on Sunday morning.

The blockade created huge traffic congestions in Dhaka forcing city dwellers to be on the streets for hours.

Assistant Police Commissioner of Traffic-Mirpur Zone (AC) Elias told TBS, garment workers took position at Mirpur 10, 14, Kazipara and nearby areas from 8:30am on Sunday.

They have staged the protest for realising their different demands. It is not possible to keep the traffic normal in this situation, said the assistant police commissioner.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Ar around 11:30am, the RMG protesters have vandalised some buildings behind Mirpur Purobi Cinema Hall, Milk Vita Road, Shialbari, and at the intersection near Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) campus.

Also, a rally was organised to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS) in Mohakhali.

At 9:45 am, about 4,000 doctors brought out a rally from the main gate of BCPS, circled back from Mohakhali Bus Terminal u-loop, crossed the Mohakhali kitchen market and re-entered the BCPS premises.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

At that time the traffic on both sides of the road was halted for some time, but currently the situation is normal, said Assistant Police Commissioner of Traffic-Mohakhali Zone (AC) Ashfaq Ahmed.

