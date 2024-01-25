Metro rail eases traffic on Mirpur-Motijheel route, other routes remain gridlocked

Metro Rail authorities operate a train from Agargaon to Motijheel as part of the system-integrated test run. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate this section today. The photo was taken from the Dhaka University area recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Traffic congestion on the Mirpur-Agargaon-Farmgate-Motijheel route has significantly decreased since the Dhaka metro rail operating hours were extended, providing commuters with a more relaxed and faster journey.

However, other busy routes like Uttara-Mohakhali-Motijheel and Uttara-Badda-Motijheel continue to see the same old gridlock.

Service holder Sayma Hoque, who used to spend hours commuting from her Mirpur home to her Motijheel office, now enjoys a one-hour journey, thanks to the metro rail. With reduced traffic on the route, her daily commute has become significantly less stressful.

Deputy Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police traffic department's Tejgaon division Mushtaq Ahmed confirmed the decrease in traffic and improved discipline on the metro rail route. However, he acknowledged that the congestion problem persists in other parts of the city.

Since early November of last year, metro rail has begun running between Uttara and Motijheel. However, the trains were only in service from 7:10am until 11:30am. On 20 January, the time was extended to 8:40pm.

The metro rail's 20.1km stretch from Uttara to Motijheel now takes only 31 minutes to cover, a stark contrast to the hours spent battling traffic on the same route before.

This has led to a significant shift in commuter preference, with many opting for the faster and more comfortable metro rail over traditional public transport like buses.

The impact on bus services is evident. Ayat Paribahan owner Khaled Khan reported a 35% drop in passengers on the Mirpur-Motijheel route, forcing some buses to remain parked.

Similar observations were made by Shikar Paribahan bus helper Nur Hossen and ride-share provider Md Kamrul, both of whom have seen a decline in business due to the metro rail's success.

A Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology survey conducted in 2023 revealed that before the metro rail, 59.41% of passengers used public buses for their commute on the Uttara-Motijheel route. This highlights the significant shift in travel patterns brought about by the metro rail.

While the metro rail has brought relief to commuters on the Mirpur-Motijheel route, congestion remains a major concern in other parts of the city.

Shahidul Islam, a commuter from Banani to Farmgate, told The Business Standard that traffic congestion has worsened in the Mohakhali area, even on the flyover. Similarly, the Uttara-Badda-Motijheel route continues to experience the same level of traffic and passenger pressure.

Mahbubur Rahman, vice-president of the Bangladesh Road Transport Owner Association, acknowledged the drop in bus passengers on the Uttara-Motijheel route, except for those running via Badda-Rampura.

He reported a 50% decrease in income for bus owners on the Mirpur-Motijheel route, with some companies even stopping operations due to the losses.

Rahman expressed the bus operators' commitment to improving service quality to attract passengers back. However, it remains to be seen whether they can effectively compete with the convenience and efficiency offered by the metro rail.