14-km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway amid dense fog

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 January, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 11:58 am

A long tailback of vehicles on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway is seen as aresult of multiple events including vehicle breakdowns, dense fog, and the temporary suspension of toll collection on Wendesday, 24 January. Photo: TBS
A long tailback of vehicles on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway is seen as aresult of multiple events including vehicle breakdowns, dense fog, and the temporary suspension of toll collection on Wendesday, 24 January. Photo: TBS

A series of events including vehicle breakdowns, dense fog, and temporary suspension of toll collection resulted in a severe traffic jam spanning a 14 kilometres on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway early Wednesday.

Since around 3am, traffic jam persisted from the eastern side of the Bangabandhu Bridge, extending all the way to Elenga in Tangail.

This situation has caused significant inconvenience for commuters which was worsened by the ongoing cold wave sweeping the country.

Elenga Highway police outpost Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mir Md Sajedur Rahman said there has been heavy traffic on the Elenga section of the highway since 3am, which resulted in slow movement of vehicles.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Ahsanul Kabir Pavel, executive engineer of the Bangabandhu bridge site office, said, "Two trucks broke down while crossing the bridge on Tuesday night. As a result, toll collection was disrupted and traffic pressure increased on the eastern side."

"The truck was later removed by the bridge's wrecker," he added, hoping that traffic would return to normal as the day progressed.

