RMG worker's death in road crash sparks protest in Gazipur

Bangladesh

UNB
24 February, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 01:53 pm

RMG worker’s death in road crash sparks protest in Gazipur

Angered by the accident, local people and workers of different garment factories took to the highway and vandalised some vehicles passing the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway

UNB
24 February, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 01:53 pm
Photo: Dainik Amader Shomoy
Photo: Dainik Amader Shomoy

Workers of different garment factories and local people blocked Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and vandalised vehicles on Saturday, protesting the death of a female worker in a road crash at Kunia Taragach in Gazipur district on Saturday.

Munira, an operator of a textile factory, died on the spot when a garbage truck of Gazipur City Corporation knocked her down while she was crossing the road around 8am, said Muhammad Kamal Hossain, deputy-police commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police quoting witnesses.

Angered by the accident, local people and workers of different garment factories took to the highway and vandalised some vehicles passing the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

Later, they put up barricades on the highway, halting vehicular movement.

However, the situation is now under control as the workers left the highway after police intervention, said police.

 

