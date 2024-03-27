Four of a family burned in suspected cylinder gas leak explosion in Dhamrai

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 March, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 05:30 pm

Graphics: Mehedi Hasan Marof
At least four members of a family suffered severe burns in an explosion believed to be caused by accumulated gas leaked from a cylinder in their home at Dhamrai of Dhaka.

Of them, three are in critical condition, with one suffering an 80% burn, according to officials at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The explosion took place at around 3:00am Wednesday (27 March) at the Mokamtola area of Dhamrai. 

The burned individuals have been identified as Nurul Islam, 55, Sufia Begum, 50, their daughter 21, and son Al Hadi Sohag, 18. 

Among them, Sufia suffered an 80% burn, Nurul suffered a 48% burn, Sohag 38% and Sathi 16%. 

Dhamrai Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Noor Riffat Ara told The Business Standard, "Four members of the same family, who were burnt in the fire, were brought to our Upazila Health Complex. Of them, three are in critical condition. We quickly referred them to Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute for better treatment."

Sohail Rana, station officer of Dhamrai Fire Service Station told TBS, "Primarily, we believe the gas had accumulated in the house due to leakage from the cylinder, which may have come in contact with the fire and caused the explosion."

 

