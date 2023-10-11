FM Momen attends 23rd Council of Ministers’ Meeting of IORA in Colombo

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 October, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 06:59 pm

Related News

FM Momen attends 23rd Council of Ministers’ Meeting of IORA in Colombo

TBS Report
11 October, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 06:59 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today attended the 23rd Council of Ministers' Meeting (COM) of Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) in Colombo. 

The Meeting started this morning with the handing over of chairship of IORA to Sri Lanka by Bangladesh, reads a foreign ministry press release. 

In his opening statement, Foreign Minister Momen congratulated Sri Lanka as the incoming chair and India as the Vice-Chair of the Association for the period 2023- 2025. 

Referring to the Indian Ocean as a 'beacon of hope', he emphasised that activities in the Indian Ocean must be conducted in a safe and secure manner. 

Reiterating Bangladesh's commitments to the Vision of IORA, Momen stressed on IORA to play an unifying role to strengthen economic relations among IORA member states through an intra-IORA trade and investment agreement and to develop a collective framework for environmental conservation and disaster risk reduction. 

He expressed hope that IORA would act as a key driving force for peace, development and stability in the region.

After the Council meeting, Foreign Minister called on the President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe at the latter's office in the afternoon. 

They discussed issues of bilateral interest and underscored the need for expeditious implementation of existing sectoral cooperation with special focus on ongoing preferential trade agreement (PTA) negotiation, cooperation in business and investment, pharmaceuticals, tourism, shipping and air connectivity. 

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

7h | Panorama
Photo: TBS/ Salahuddin Ahmed

What should be the minimum wage for garment workers?

9h | Panorama
Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

1d | Panorama
The layout is reconfigured to maximise both living and entertainment areas. Photo: Courtesy

Renovation, not demolition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why does Israel have to think before a land attack?

Why does Israel have to think before a land attack?

13m | TBS World
What is the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah?

What is the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah?

2h | TBS World
Hamas broke into Israel by breaking the ‘Smart Fence’?

Hamas broke into Israel by breaking the ‘Smart Fence’?

3h | TBS World
The size of Palestine has been shrinking for hundreds of years

The size of Palestine has been shrinking for hundreds of years

7h | TBS World