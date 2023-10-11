FM Momen attends 23rd Council of Ministers’ Meeting of IORA in Colombo

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today attended the 23rd Council of Ministers' Meeting (COM) of Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) in Colombo.

The Meeting started this morning with the handing over of chairship of IORA to Sri Lanka by Bangladesh, reads a foreign ministry press release.

In his opening statement, Foreign Minister Momen congratulated Sri Lanka as the incoming chair and India as the Vice-Chair of the Association for the period 2023- 2025.

Referring to the Indian Ocean as a 'beacon of hope', he emphasised that activities in the Indian Ocean must be conducted in a safe and secure manner.

Reiterating Bangladesh's commitments to the Vision of IORA, Momen stressed on IORA to play an unifying role to strengthen economic relations among IORA member states through an intra-IORA trade and investment agreement and to develop a collective framework for environmental conservation and disaster risk reduction.

He expressed hope that IORA would act as a key driving force for peace, development and stability in the region.

After the Council meeting, Foreign Minister called on the President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe at the latter's office in the afternoon.

They discussed issues of bilateral interest and underscored the need for expeditious implementation of existing sectoral cooperation with special focus on ongoing preferential trade agreement (PTA) negotiation, cooperation in business and investment, pharmaceuticals, tourism, shipping and air connectivity.