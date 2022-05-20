Flooding affects millions in Sylhet

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The overall flood situation in Sylhet district has not improved, despite eight days having passed since flash floods hit this region.

The Surma and Kushiarar rivers continue to flow above the danger level due to the onrush of hilly waters from India as 2,200mm of rainfall has been recorded in Cherrapunji of Meghalaya state in the last eight days.

New areas of the district have been inundated since early Friday. The flood situation remained the same in 13 upazilas of the district -- Companiganj, Gowainghat, Kanaighat, Zakiganj, Jaintapur and Sylhet Sadar upazilas to name a few.

Several agricultural fields have been inundated due to the floods.

According to the District Agriculture Extension Office, 1,301 hectares of Aush paddy field, 1,704 hectares of Boro field and 1,004 hectares of summer vegetables went underwater on Thursday.

Although the government promised to provide relief, many did not get it as road communication between Sadar upazila and several other places has been cut off due to the worsening flood situation. The flood-hit people of Sylhet city are also facing food and water crisis.

Besides, hundreds of students have been hit hard as flooding forced authorities to close educational institutions in Sylhet district.

According to the district primary education office, flood waters have entered some 550 educational institutions in the district.

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) said the Surma river was flowing 11.27 cm above the danger level at Sylhet Point on Thursday.

Besides, the Kushiara river was flowing at 17.17cm at Sylhet point. On the other hand, at Sheola (Sylhet) point, the water level of the river was at 13.62cm.

Although the waters of the Sari river did not cross the danger level, it was flowing at 11.48cm.

Meanwhile, Sylhet Meteorological Department senior meteorologist Sayeed Ahmed Chowdhury said heavy rains are expected in the district till next Sunday. From next Monday or Tuesday, the rainfall will decrease.

As per the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), Sylhet district recorded 47mm rainfall in 24 hours. 

