India starts transmitting flood related data on trans-boundary rivers flowing towards Bangladesh

Representational Photo: TBS/File
With the start of the current designated monsoon period with effect from Wednesday (1 May), India has started transmitting flood-related data of identified stations on trans-boundary rivers flowing towards Bangladesh, through the existing mechanism under Joint Rivers Commission.

Under the aegis of Bangladesh-India Joint Rivers Commission framework, India has been sharing this flood related data such as Water Level, Forecast Level, Discharge and Rainfall of identified Indian stations on trans-boundary rivers such as, Brahmaputra, Barak, Manu, Gumti, Teesta, Jaldhaka, Torsa, Mahananda and Ganga for the purpose of flood forecasting and warning in Bangladesh territory. 

This has quite effectively assisted Bangladesh in the stated purpose, according to a note on flood data transmission to Bangladesh.

Flash flood alerts issued for northeastern districts

The arrangement of flood data transmission has been periodically reviewed and revised in the past as per the request of Bangladesh and presently, the data of the identified Indian stations is being transmitted to Bangladesh on a continuous basis during the designated flood period.

Earlier, the designated period of flood data transmission was from 1 May to 15 October, which was extended upto 31 October in the year 2022 to accommodate the flood situations arising out of delayed retreating monsoon.

Last year, a WhatsApp group of concerned officers of Bangladesh and India, engaged in the flood forecasting and warning activities, was also set up for seamless and timely data transmission, and this messaging group has also been re-activated on 1 May 2024.

