Fisherman sentenced to life for smuggling yaba in Lakshmipur

Hafiz Ullah alias Bahadur Majhi, 58, at District and Sessions Judge court in Lakshmipur on 21 November 2023. Photo: TBS

A Lakshmipur court has sentenced a fisherman who was arrested with 40,000 yaba pills in the beginning of this year.

Hafiz Ullah alias Bahadur Majhi, 58, hailing from Charramonimohon Union of lakshmipur Sadar Upazila, was arrested by Rapid Action Battalion in Lakshmipur on 9 January this year and has been in jail till now.

He was presented at District and Sessions Judge Court on Tuesday (21 November) when Judge Rahibul Islam sentenced him to life imprisonment after he was proven guilty, confirmed District Judge Court Public Prosecutor (PP) Jasim Uddin.

According to the court sources and case statement, RAB-11 members conducted a raid in the early hours of 3 January this year and recovered 85,020 pieces of yaba from the house of local Charramonimohon Union member Monir Hossain Sajib.

He along with village police member Md Ibrahim and Jubo League leader Amir Hossain were arrested.

The next day, Naib Subedar (DAD) of Noakhali camp of RAB-11 Md Nurul Islam filed a case with Laxmipur Sadar Model police station naming five people and four unidentified.

Bahadur Majhi and Abdur Rahman were absconding in this case. Later, RAB arrested Bahadur Majhi with 40,000 pieces of yaba from the same area on the night of 9 January.

According to RAB, the yabas are smuggled through Teknaf border by fishing trawlers.

On 15 February, Liton Chandra Dutt, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sadar Police Station and investigating officer of the case, filed a probe report at the court where Bahadur Majhi was found guilty of smuggling yaba.

The court gave this verdict today after scrutinising all the evidence and hearing testimonies of witnesses.

In the same case, member of Ward No 9 of Charramonimohon Union Monir Hossain Sajib, village police member (Chowkidar) of that union Md Ibrahim and Jubo League member Amir Hussain are in jail.