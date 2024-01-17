Fish, meat, eggs to be sold at affordable prices ahead of Ramadan: Livestock minister

Bangladesh

UNB
17 January, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 04:40 pm

Fish, meat, eggs to be sold at affordable prices ahead of Ramadan: Livestock minister

The reason behind the high price of commodities is being investigated, he said

A file photo of Fisheries and Livestock Minister Abdur Rahman. Photo: BSS
A file photo of Fisheries and Livestock Minister Abdur Rahman. Photo: BSS

Fish, meat, and eggs will be sold at affordable prices a week before the start of Ramadan for low-income people, Fisheries and Livestock Minister Abdur Rahman said today (17 January).

This programme will start a few days before Ramadan and will continue in slum areas and areas of low-income people, the minister said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat.

"Ahead of Ramadan, the government will provide subsidies to deliver these products to the low-income people at affordable prices," he said.

The government is worried about prices, said the minister adding, "The production and storage situation of all commodities is normal. But the reason behind the high price is being investigated. Why these are beyond the purchasing power of people will be investigated and we will take proper action," added the minister.

Mentioning that Bangladesh is self-sufficient in fish and livestock, he said, "There is no dependence on imports for the one crore sacrificial animals during Eid-ul-Azha each year. As a result, border killings have been reduced. Further efforts are now needed in the dairy sector."

The trend of catching mother hilsa and jatka has been banned for a certain period, he said.

"We have benefited from that. This has to continue. I will request the prime minister to increase the incentives given to the fishermen. By increasing their incentives, the fishing ban period can be extended a little more," he added.

