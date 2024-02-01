First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins Friday

File photo of devotees gathered at Ijtema ground in Tongi. Photo: UNB

The first phase of three-day 'Biswa Ijtema', a large congregation of Muslims in the world, is set to begin on Friday morning on the bank of the Turag River in Gazipur's Tongi.

The authorities concerned have completed the necessary preparations to hold the religious gathering smoothly.

A good number of foreign devotees from different parts of the world along with local ones have already thronged the Ijtema venue and now staying at 91 designated khittas.

The first phase of Ijtema will start after fajr prayers through 'Aam Bayan' on Friday and will end on Sunday after Akheri Munajat.

Devotees from different foreign countries including India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Europe, America and Africa have reached the venue.

This year, facilities for foreign devotees including water supply, cooking management and security have been improved, said Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Haque Khan after inaugurating a free health camp at the Ijtema venue today.

"Those who are involved in violence can't be the followers of Tablig Jamaat. As per the prime minister's directives to ensure the highest facilities to the devotees, all public representatives and government offices concerned have been asked to take steps to mitigate the sufferings of the devotees," he said.

Besides, 50 free medical camps were installed and additional beds were arranged at Shahid Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital for providing medical treatment.

Ambulances will be kept ready for providing emergency services.

Meanwhile, 15,000 members of law enforcement agencies will be deployed to maintain law and order at the Ijtema venue and adjacent areas. Besides, plainclothes police and intelligence officers will remain deployed in the area.

RAB will perform duties alongside police and watchtowers will be set up to observe the overall situation.

The cyber team will strengthen their surveillance to prevent spread of rumours in the social networking sites.

Deputy Commissioner Abul Fate Mohammad Shafiqul Islam said five mobile teams will perform their duties round the clock to prevent the selling of adulterated food and ensure peaceful atmosphere.

Meanwhile, two devotees died after arriving at the Ijtema venue.

The deceased were identified as Yunus Mia, 60, of Brahmanbaria's Sarail and Jamal Uddin, 40 of Sadar upazila in Chapainawabganj district.

Both of them died of cardiac arrest, said Farhana Tasnim, physician of Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital.