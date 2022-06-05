Firefighters fighting battle of their lives in Ctg

On Saturday night, an explosion of epic proportions rocked the residents of Chattogram's Sitakunda.

A fire triggered explosions of many containers of chemicals at the BM Container Depot in Bhatiari where at least 18 people were killed and more than 150 injured.

Photos of the spot can be best described as "apocalyptic."

Among the casualties were five fire service personnel who died on duty. The whereabouts of two are still unknown while at least 14 had been wounded severely.

They were close to the fire before huge explosions reportedly shattered the windows of several buildings nearby and were felt from areas as far as 4 kilometres away.

Firefighters are constantly confronted by the unknown. But what they had faced at the Chattogram container depot last night was not just an ordinary fire. The containers contained explosive chemicals - which were enough to make the battlefield even hazardous for the firemen.

"I have been in the service for six years. During this time I took part in extinguishing more than 350 fires. But this time I am helpless. We cannot approach the fire as there are chemicals inside the containers. Even using water is risky," Shafiqul Islam, station officer of Chattogram's Agrabad Fire Service Station, was describing their plight at around 5am on Sunday.

"Many of our colleagues have been wounded and some are still missing," he added.

TBS also talked with Amar Nath, a firefighter who was visibly shaken by what was happening around him.

"There is a difference between a normal fire and a chemical fire. Chemical fire burns blue. Many of our fingers have turned white because of the fire here. Many have become ill."

"We are helpless," Amar Nath said.

Initially, fire workers of Kumira station of Sitakunda fire service rushed to the spot.

They were the hardest hit group as they did not know what exactly they were fighting against.

Currently, 24 units of Chattogram Fire Service are fighting the battle of their lives.

Police, RAB, Ansar and Red Crescent volunteers are also at the scene.

A team of 20 additional fire fighters from Dhaka are on the way to join the efforts in Chattogram said Fire Service sources.

Also, a company of 150 Army personal will also join the efforts to douse the fire.

Contrary to several reports, Faruk Hossain Sikder, assistant director of the Agrabad Fire Service told TBS that there were no shortages of water.

"These are chemicals. Water won't always work under these circumstances."

"Many of us were injured. So we are trying to put out the fire by throwing water from a safe distance when needed and trying to strategise other ways of dousing it," he added.

Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) is currently overwhelmed with workers suffering burn injuries receiving treatment.

"More than 100 injured people have been brought to CMCH on 15 ambulances and cars from the depot. Among them, 50 were admitted to the burn unit," said SI Alauddin of CMCH Police Outpost.

Around 600 people work in BM Container Depot. It has a storage capacity of 6,500 TEUs in its 30-acre area.