1 killed, 30 injured as fire breaks out at RFL Industrial Park in Habiganj

A woman was killed and 30 others were injured in a fire that broke out at PRAN-RFL Habiganj Industrial Park today (10 April).

Police Super Akhtar Hossain said, the woman worker died after she jumped off the roof to escape the fire.

The fire broke out at the park's building number 13 chips factory in Alipur area of Shayestaganj upazila around 1:30pm.

Sultan Mahmud, senior station officer of Habiganj Fire Service, said six units from Habiganj, Shaistaganj and Madhabpur stations are working to control the fire.

The fire is currently under control, he said.

However, he could not give details of the probable damage or casualties.

Meanwhile, locals are protesting in front of the main gate of the company as no one is allowed to enter the spot.

A witness, Matin Miah, said the fire broke out when one group of workers had finished their shift and another was taking their place.