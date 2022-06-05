16 killed, more than 150 injured in Ctg container depot fire

Highlights-

The fire broke out at the BM Container Depot at Bhatiari around 11pm

Several containers of chemicals exploded simultaneously

Around 600 people work in BM Container Depot

16 people were killed and more than 150 injured

1,000 containers of RMG owners were burnt in the fire, says BGMEA vice president

At least 16 people were killed and more than 150, including cops and fire service officials, injured after a fire broke out at a container depot in Chattogram's Sitakunda on Saturday night.

The fire broke out at the BM Container Depot at Bhatiari around 11pm and many containers of chemicals exploded simultaneously. The explosions reportedly shattered the windows of several buildings nearby and were felt from areas as far as 4 kilometres away.

On information, 19 firefighting units rushed to the spot and started working to douse the blaze, said Agrabad Fire Service's Assistant Director Faruk Hossain Shikder last night.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Civil Surgeon Mohammad Illius Chowdhury confirmed TBS about the death of seven people early today. He also said the number of casualties may rise as some are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, nine more bodies were brought to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) from the spot, raising the death toll to 16.

"More than 100 injured people have been brought to CMCH on 15 ambulances and cars from the depot. Among them, 50 were admitted to the burn unit," said SI Alauddin of CMCH Police Outpost.

Twenty more injured workers were taken to Parkview Hospital. Some injured were rushed to Combined Military Hospital and other hospitals in Chattogram.

Fire at a Ctg container Depot pic.twitter.com/MbkfZ4sPr4— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsdotnet) June 4, 2022

Chattogram Divisional Health Director Dr. Shahriar Hasan said, "Most of the patients suffered minor burns. They are being identified and released after giving first aid. The condition of the five more workers is critical."

File photo of Mominul Haque

One of the deceased was identified as Mominul Haque, 22. He was a computer operator of the depot.

The Civil Surgeon of Chittagong has instructed all the government and private medical doctors of Chittagong to come to CMCH urgently.

"The fire originated from a Cambodia-bound container of Hydrogen peroxide and soon it spread to more containers," said container depot owners' association President Nurul Qayyuum Khan.

BM Container Depot Director Mujibur Rahman said, "The cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet. However, I think the fire started from a container. We will stand by the victims. Arrangements are being made for the injured to get better treatment. We will bear the full cost of their treatment."

"Those who have suffered casualties in this accident will be given maximum compensation. Besides, the families of all the victims will be taken care of as well. Assistance will be provided as the administration decides. Please stay by the victims," he added.

An injured driver named Shahalam told TBS, "I went to the depot to unload goods. I fainted following a sudden explosion. I can't remember what happened afterward."

Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, vice president of BGMEA told TBS that over 1000 TUEs RMG might have been burnt, of them around 900 for US-bound and 100 TEUs Europe-bound. These products were brought here for export. There are also products for US-based company H&M, he added.

Around 600 people work in BM Container Depot. It has a storage capacity of 6,500 TEUs in its 30-acre area.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Earlier in 2020, three workers were killed and three more injured after an oil tank exploded at a container depot in Chattogram's Patenga area.

In Bangladesh, there are 19 inland container depots, which handle almost 100% of export goods. These depots also handle 38 types of import goods. All the depots have a storage capacity of 77,000 TEUs containers.

Keep reading- Hazardous chemicals in Ctg port pose risks of accident