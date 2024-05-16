Car suddenly catches fire on flyover in front of Dhaka airport

A car caught fire on the flyover beside Dhaka airport on 16 May 2024. Photo: Fire Service

A car suddenly caught fire on the flyover near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital today (16 May).

The fire broke out around 12pm and was doused by two Fire Service units around 12:40pm, confirmed Rozina Akhter, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defense Control Room.

However, the source of the fire could not be known immediately.

There were no passengers in the car and the driver got out of the vehicle immediately, said Kurmitola Fire Station Warehouse Inspector Monayem Billah. So, there were no injuries in the incident, he added.