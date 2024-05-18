Scrap ship catches fire in Sitakunda shipbreaking yard

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 May, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 08:33 pm

Related News

Scrap ship catches fire in Sitakunda shipbreaking yard

No casualties were reported as the workers on board the ship managed to escape

TBS Report
18 May, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 08:33 pm
A scrap ship caught fire at a shipbreaking yard named Arefin Enterprise in Bhatiary Union of Chattogram’s Sitakunda upazila on 18 May. Photo: Collected
A scrap ship caught fire at a shipbreaking yard named Arefin Enterprise in Bhatiary Union of Chattogram’s Sitakunda upazila on 18 May. Photo: Collected

A scrap ship caught fire at a shipbreaking yard named Arefin Enterprise in Bhatiary Union of Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila on Saturday afternoon.

Two units of firefighters were working to douse the fire as of the filing of this report at 6:30 and no casualties have been reported in the incident.

Al Mamun, senior station officer of Kumira Fire Station, told The Business Standard that the fire started in a scrap ship being dismantled at Arefin Enterprise Shipbreaking Yard at around 4:10pm while a few workers were cutting the ship.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The blaze soon engulfed the engine room of the ship. No casualties were reported as the workers on board the ship managed to escape," he added.

"On receiving information, two units of firefighters rushed to the spot and are working on dousing the fire. However, it will take time to extinguish the fire as there is oil in the engine room," he added.

It is worth mentioning that Arefin Enterprise is a non-green shipyard where ships are dismantled in a traditional way.

 

Sitakunda / fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

1d | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

1d | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

1d | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where is the Israel-Gaza war going, what will Netanyahu do?

Where is the Israel-Gaza war going, what will Netanyahu do?

1h | Videos
What is the future of plastic bottles?

What is the future of plastic bottles?

2h | Videos
Export of wigs can be a viable industry

Export of wigs can be a viable industry

35m | Videos
Los Angeles Knight Riders sign Shakib Al Hasan for MLC 2024

Los Angeles Knight Riders sign Shakib Al Hasan for MLC 2024

3h | Videos