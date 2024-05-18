Scrap ship catches fire in Sitakunda shipbreaking yard

A scrap ship caught fire at a shipbreaking yard named Arefin Enterprise in Bhatiary Union of Chattogram’s Sitakunda upazila on 18 May. Photo: Collected

A scrap ship caught fire at a shipbreaking yard named Arefin Enterprise in Bhatiary Union of Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila on Saturday afternoon.

Two units of firefighters were working to douse the fire as of the filing of this report at 6:30 and no casualties have been reported in the incident.

Al Mamun, senior station officer of Kumira Fire Station, told The Business Standard that the fire started in a scrap ship being dismantled at Arefin Enterprise Shipbreaking Yard at around 4:10pm while a few workers were cutting the ship.

"The blaze soon engulfed the engine room of the ship. No casualties were reported as the workers on board the ship managed to escape," he added.

"On receiving information, two units of firefighters rushed to the spot and are working on dousing the fire. However, it will take time to extinguish the fire as there is oil in the engine room," he added.

It is worth mentioning that Arefin Enterprise is a non-green shipyard where ships are dismantled in a traditional way.