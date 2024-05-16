Employee dies in Badda furniture factory fire

TBS Report
16 May, 2024, 08:30 pm
Two units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence brought the fire under control on Wednesday night. 

Representational image.
A man was killed in a fire incident at a furniture factory in the capital's Badda yesterday (15 May). 

The deceased, identified as  Mofizul, was an employee of the factory located in Yasin Nagar area of Badda's Satarkul, said Md Abdur Rouf, inspector (investigation), Badda Police Station, said today (16 May).

Two units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence brought the fire under control on Wednesday night. 

According to Fire Service officials, they were informed of the fire at around 11:00pm Wednesday. The dead body was recovered after the fire was doused. The body was later handed over to the police.

 

