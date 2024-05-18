Fire at Mutual Trust Bank's Dholaikhal branch under control

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 May, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 01:02 pm

Two firefighters are trying to douse the fire that broke out at the Dholaikhal branch of Mutual Trust Bank in the capital on Saturday, 18 May. Photo: TBS
Two firefighters are trying to douse the fire that broke out at the Dholaikhal branch of Mutual Trust Bank in the capital on Saturday, 18 May. Photo: TBS

A fire that broke out this morning at the Dholaikhal branch of Mutual Trust Bank in the capital has been brought under control.

It took thirty minutes of effort to bring the flames under control and the blaze was completely doused around 11:57am, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The fire was first reported around 10:45am today (18 May) on the second floor of the six-story building housing the bank, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Two firefighting units from Sutrapur fire station and another two from Siddik Bazar fire station are currently working to bring the flames under control.

The cause of the fire could not be determined immediately.

 
 
 
 

