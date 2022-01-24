Fire at BSMMU hospital

A fire broke out at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) today.

Fire Service got the information and rushed to the location, formerly recognised as PG Hospital, at 6:21 pm.

"The fire started in D-block of the 14th floor of the 17-storey building," Shahjahan Sikder, media officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence, told The Business Standard.

"A total of 5 firefighting units –3 units from the headquarters and 2 units from Palashi – doused out the fire at 6:40pm," he informed.