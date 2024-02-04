Fire at Ctg Chemical Complex building in Sitakunda

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 February, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 01:17 pm

Related News

Fire at Ctg Chemical Complex building in Sitakunda

TBS Report
04 February, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 01:17 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A fire broke out in an abandoned building within the premises of the Chittagong Chemical Complex Limited located in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram in the early hours today (4 February).

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

According to Sitakunda fire service Senior Station Officer Nurul Alam Dulal, the fire originated within the confines of the unused building in the factory complex.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Responding promptly to the emergency call, two units of the Sitakunda fire station rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flame in two hours of rigorous effort.

Although the fire resulted in an estimated loss of approximately Tk1 lakh, swift action by the fire service personnel ensured the preservation of property valued at Tk20 lakhs.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined till filing the report. Investigation into the matter is underway.

The plant went into production in 1966, under the name of Chemical Private Industries Limited of Pakistan. It was later renamed Chittagong Chemical Complex in 1981.

The state-owned chemical factory has been closed since 2018. Before the shutdown, it had an annual production of 7,000 tonnes of caustic soda, 4,600 tonnes of liquid chlorine, 7,000 tonnes of hydraulic acid, 600 tonnes of bleaching powder and 2,400 tonnes of calcium hydrochloride.

Chattogram / CTG / Fire accident / fire / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Phoenix-like petals

12m | Features
Patches of dirt and trash have been gradually replaced with patches of green by the Gulshan lake as a result of Mahmud Rahman’s initiative. Photo: Rajib Dhar

55 Kodomtola: Greening the Gulshan Lakeside

6h | Panorama
Some startups are trying hard to come up with working models, or Sewbots, that can handle the delicate job of sewing. However, experts say it is not a match for apparel workers. Photo: Collected

Will AI replace apparel workers?

3h | Panorama
Pangas, stripped almost to their bones, are available at the fish market in Jatrabari. Photo: Nayem Ali

When fish bones become a last resort

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Farmers worried about potatoes

Farmers worried about potatoes

1h | Videos
Cancer death has increased by 8% in Bangladesh

Cancer death has increased by 8% in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Automation technology is rampant at DTG exhibition

Automation technology is rampant at DTG exhibition

19h | TBS Today
Test series named to commemorate tragic train accident

Test series named to commemorate tragic train accident

17h | Videos