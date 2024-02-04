Fire at Ctg Chemical Complex building in Sitakunda

A fire broke out in an abandoned building within the premises of the Chittagong Chemical Complex Limited located in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram in the early hours today (4 February).

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

According to Sitakunda fire service Senior Station Officer Nurul Alam Dulal, the fire originated within the confines of the unused building in the factory complex.

Responding promptly to the emergency call, two units of the Sitakunda fire station rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flame in two hours of rigorous effort.

Although the fire resulted in an estimated loss of approximately Tk1 lakh, swift action by the fire service personnel ensured the preservation of property valued at Tk20 lakhs.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined till filing the report. Investigation into the matter is underway.

The plant went into production in 1966, under the name of Chemical Private Industries Limited of Pakistan. It was later renamed Chittagong Chemical Complex in 1981.

The state-owned chemical factory has been closed since 2018. Before the shutdown, it had an annual production of 7,000 tonnes of caustic soda, 4,600 tonnes of liquid chlorine, 7,000 tonnes of hydraulic acid, 600 tonnes of bleaching powder and 2,400 tonnes of calcium hydrochloride.