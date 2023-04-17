Fire at Baitul Mukarram gold market

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 April, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 03:11 pm

A fire has broken out at the Baitul Mukarram gold market in Dhaka.

The fire broke out around 2:52pm and was doused before the Fire Service could reach the spot, confirmed Fire Service and Civil Defence Duty Officer Rozina Akhter.

Earlier in the day, there was another fire at BGB market in Uttara Housebuilding area of Dhaka.

In the last few weeks, fire has ravaged prominent markets in the capital with Dhaka New Market catching fire on Saturday (15 April) and Bangabazar market on 4 April.

 

