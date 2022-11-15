Faridpur-2 lawmaker Shahdab Akbar takes oath

Winner of Faridpur-2 constituency by-election Shahdab Akbar Chowdhury Labu has taken oath as a member of the Parliament.

Parliament Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath to Shahdab Akbar at Sangsad Bhaban Tuesday (15 November).

Parliament Secretary KM Abdus Salam conducted the oath taking ceremony.

Whips Iqbalur Rahim and Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon, and senior officials of the parliament secretariat were present during the ceremony.

After taking the oath, Shahdab Akbar MP signed the oath book as per custom.

Shahdab, younger son of the late Awami League leader Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury, has been elected to represent the constituency replacing his mother.