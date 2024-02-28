50 lawmakers elected to reserved women's seats take oath

Politics

BSS
28 February, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 08:23 pm

Related News

50 lawmakers elected to reserved women's seats take oath

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath at the oath chamber of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, an official release said.

BSS
28 February, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 08:23 pm
File photo of Bangladesh parliament
File photo of Bangladesh parliament

Fifty lawmakers elected to the reserved seats for women in parliament took oath this afternoon.

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath at the oath chamber of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, an official release said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Deputy Speaker Md Shamsul Haque Tuku, MP, whip Iqbalur Rahim, MP, whip Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapon, MP, whip Md Nazrul Islam Babu, MP, and whip Shaimum Sarwar Kamal, MP, were present on the occasion, among others.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The newly-elected MP's later signed the oath book.

National Parliament Senior Secretary KM Abdus Salam conducted the oath taking ceremony. At first, 48 MPs from Awami League took the oath, while two MPs from Jatiya Party took oath later.

Bangladesh

reserved seats / oath / MP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

10h | Pursuit
Many households, which once lived independently, are now compelled to sublet a portion of their flats to alleviate the financial strain of rent. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Growing sublets paint a grim picture of the state of middle class

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

1d | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

3h | Videos
Barca-Real ahead in jersey sales

Barca-Real ahead in jersey sales

2h | Videos
Bagerhat's wooden bicycles pedal their way to Europe

Bagerhat's wooden bicycles pedal their way to Europe

5h | Videos
Trump warns the market will crash if he loses

Trump warns the market will crash if he loses

4h | Videos