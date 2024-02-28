50 lawmakers elected to reserved women's seats take oath

Fifty lawmakers elected to the reserved seats for women in parliament took oath this afternoon.

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath at the oath chamber of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, an official release said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Deputy Speaker Md Shamsul Haque Tuku, MP, whip Iqbalur Rahim, MP, whip Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapon, MP, whip Md Nazrul Islam Babu, MP, and whip Shaimum Sarwar Kamal, MP, were present on the occasion, among others.

The newly-elected MP's later signed the oath book.

National Parliament Senior Secretary KM Abdus Salam conducted the oath taking ceremony. At first, 48 MPs from Awami League took the oath, while two MPs from Jatiya Party took oath later.