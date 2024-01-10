People's welfare is your highest responsibility:PM to newly elected MPs

Politics

UNB
10 January, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 03:16 pm

Related News

People's welfare is your highest responsibility:PM to newly elected MPs

UNB
10 January, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 03:16 pm
PM at the maiden meeting of Awami League Parliamentary Party (ALPP) of the 12th Parliament at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on 10 Jan. Photo: BSS
PM at the maiden meeting of Awami League Parliamentary Party (ALPP) of the 12th Parliament at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on 10 Jan. Photo: BSS

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday told her party's newly elected MPs that their highest priority should be the welfare of the people.

"Therefore, every MPs will have to work for the people in their respective constituencies. You [MPs] will have to ensure that balanced development is done in their areas," she said while addressing the maiden meeting of Awami League Parliamentary Party (ALPP) of the 12th Parliament at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. 

She spoke soon after she was elected the leader of the ALPP. The meeting started at around 12:00pm and continued for about an hour.

PM at the maiden meeting of Awami League Parliamentary Party (ALPP) of the 12th Parliament at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on 10 Jan. Photo: PID
PM at the maiden meeting of Awami League Parliamentary Party (ALPP) of the 12th Parliament at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on 10 Jan. Photo: PID

"In her speech, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said democracy and people have won in the January 7 national election," AL MP Tanvir Shakil Joy quoted Hasina as saying at the meeting.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

She, however, didn't say anything about who is going to be the opposition party in Parliament, Joy told reporters emerging from the ALPP meeting.

Canada-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship Group congratulates PM Hasina on election victory

In the ALPP meeting, AL MP Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was nominated as Speaker of the House, AL MP Matia Chowdhury was nominated as deputy leader of the House while Noor E Alam Chowdhury Liton was nominated as chief whip of parliament, Joy told reporters.

 

Top News

12th JS Polls / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / oath

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Jobs any student can pursue before graduation

2h | Pursuit
Teacher evaluations at the university level play a crucial role in ensuring the quality of education, fostering continuous improvement and maintaining accountability within the academic community. Photo: Courtesy

Teacher evaluation in public universities can be a game changer

2h | Pursuit
File photo of Ustad Rashid Khan

Ustad Rashid Khan: The voice stops but the music goes on

3h | Features
TBS Illustration

Second-hand online subscriptions are surging. But should you get one?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is lax market monitoring responsible for not reducing food prices?

Is lax market monitoring responsible for not reducing food prices?

24m | Videos
When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

3h | Videos
Is Mahi victim of the returning officer's mistake?

Is Mahi victim of the returning officer's mistake?

19h | Videos
Tiger Woods' deal with Nike changed Golf

Tiger Woods' deal with Nike changed Golf

17h | Videos