People's welfare is your highest responsibility:PM to newly elected MPs

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday told her party's newly elected MPs that their highest priority should be the welfare of the people.

"Therefore, every MPs will have to work for the people in their respective constituencies. You [MPs] will have to ensure that balanced development is done in their areas," she said while addressing the maiden meeting of Awami League Parliamentary Party (ALPP) of the 12th Parliament at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

She spoke soon after she was elected the leader of the ALPP. The meeting started at around 12:00pm and continued for about an hour.

"In her speech, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said democracy and people have won in the January 7 national election," AL MP Tanvir Shakil Joy quoted Hasina as saying at the meeting.

She, however, didn't say anything about who is going to be the opposition party in Parliament, Joy told reporters emerging from the ALPP meeting.

In the ALPP meeting, AL MP Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was nominated as Speaker of the House, AL MP Matia Chowdhury was nominated as deputy leader of the House while Noor E Alam Chowdhury Liton was nominated as chief whip of parliament, Joy told reporters.