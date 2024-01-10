Newly elected AL lawmakers take oath

Awami League lawmakers elected on 7 January polls took oath as members of the 12th parliament today.

11th Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oaths in a formal ceremony which began around 10:30am in the Oath Room of the Parliament Complex.

Earlier, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury took oath as a Member of the Parliament (MP).

At 11 am, independent parliament members are set to take their oath, followed by MPs from the Jatiya Party and other political factions around 12 pm.

According to Article 148 (2A) of the constitution, the newly elected MPs are obligated to take the oath within three days of election results being published in an official gazette, otherwise, their memberships will be cancelled.

A gazette notification has been issued on Tuesday on the results of the 12th National Elections with details of 298 newly elected members of Parliament.

The new cabinet is set to be sworn in at Bangabhaban at 7pm on Thursday (11 January).

In the recently concluded national polls, the Awami League has bagged 222 out of 298 seats, and independent candidates – most also belonging to AL – won 62 seats.

Among others, Jatiyo Party candidates were victorious in 11 seats, and three single candidates each from three parties – Bangladesh Workers Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, and Bangladesh Kalyan Party – secured victory in their respective constituencies.

After taking the oath, the AL parliamentary party will formally elect Sheikh Hasina as their leader and communicate its decision with the president to appoint her as prime minister, for the fifth time since her first term in 1996.

The president will administer the oath to the new prime minister, who will then advise the head of state to appoint ministers and state ministers, handpicked by her, to form the new cabinet.

The 12th national polls saw 1,969 candidates vying for the JS across the country. Voting took place in 299 constituencies after voting in Naogaon-2 constituency was postponed following the death of an independent candidate just days before the polls.

In addition, the result announcement of Mymensingh-3 constituency has also been postponed owing to balloting at one centre being called off on election day on grounds of irregularities.