Extortion case filed against cop, two others

23 July, 2023, 07:20 pm
An extortion case was filed against three people including Hatirjheel police station's Sub-Inspector (SI) Jahid.

A man named Azad Mahmud on Sunday filed the case with Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

Two others accused are Aysha Ruby and her husband Jasim Uddin Rayat.

Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit a report on 28 August.

Advocate M Kawser Ahmed confirmed the matter, said a press release.

