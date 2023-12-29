19 supporters of two JS polls candidates sued in Sandwip over attack on police

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 December, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2023, 10:00 pm

Related News

19 supporters of two JS polls candidates sued in Sandwip over attack on police

TBS Report
29 December, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2023, 10:00 pm
19 supporters of two JS polls candidates sued in Sandwip over attack on police

The police on Thursday filed a case against 15 supporters of an Awami League candidate and four supporters of an independent candidate of the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad polls in connection to an alleged attack on police in Chattogram's Sandwip.

Another 60-70 unidentified persons were also accused in the case filed by Sandwip police station Sub-Inspector Md Zainul as the plaintiff.

According to the case statement, on their way back from a rally, supporters of the independent candidate came under attack from supporters of the AL candidate in Santoshpur of the upazila on 24 December. When police came to stop the clash, they also came under attack and four policemen were injured.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sandwip Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Kabir Hossain said police conducted a raid after the incident and arrested two of the accused who gave the names of the rest of the accused.

Operation is underway to arrest the others, he added.

Top News

Chattogram / JS polls / Bangladesh National Election / sued / case filed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Darr: Blurred lines between love and lunacy

Darr: Blurred lines between love and lunacy

7h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Can Southeast Asia afford to retire its coal plants?

13h | Panorama
Suspicious about your spouse to-be? This wedding planner has your back

Suspicious about your spouse to-be? This wedding planner has your back

11h | Panorama
Whether it be because of dust kicked up by the metro rail’s construction works or smoke produced by unfit vehicles, Karwan Bazar&#039;s highly polluted air is a health hazard to all that pass through the area. PHOTOS: RAJIB DHAR

What Karwan Bazar-Farmgate's 'labour pain' tells us about Dhaka's pollution

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

23h | Videos
Top 10 football moments of 2023

Top 10 football moments of 2023

1d | Videos
The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

1d | Videos
Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

1d | Videos