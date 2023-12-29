19 supporters of two JS polls candidates sued in Sandwip over attack on police

The police on Thursday filed a case against 15 supporters of an Awami League candidate and four supporters of an independent candidate of the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad polls in connection to an alleged attack on police in Chattogram's Sandwip.

Another 60-70 unidentified persons were also accused in the case filed by Sandwip police station Sub-Inspector Md Zainul as the plaintiff.

According to the case statement, on their way back from a rally, supporters of the independent candidate came under attack from supporters of the AL candidate in Santoshpur of the upazila on 24 December. When police came to stop the clash, they also came under attack and four policemen were injured.

Sandwip Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Kabir Hossain said police conducted a raid after the incident and arrested two of the accused who gave the names of the rest of the accused.

Operation is underway to arrest the others, he added.