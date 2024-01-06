Case filed over Benapole Express train fire

A case has been filed over the fire on a Benapole Express train in Gopibagh of the capital area that claimed the lives of at least four people.

SM Nurul Islam, director (guard) of Benapole Express, filed the case with Dhaka Railway police station on Saturday (6 January).

Anwar Hossain, superintendent of railway police, said the case was filed against unnamed miscreants under Special Powers Act and section 302 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

At least four passengers were killed after the Benapole Express train was set on fire in the Gopibagh area of Sayedabad on Friday night.

The train was en route to Dhaka, carrying passengers from Benapole. Shortly before reaching Kamalapur railway station, the fire broke out in front of the Gopibagh kitchen market around 9pm.

Meanwhile, police detained Dhaka South Joint Convenor Nabi Ullah Nabi and seven other partymen over their alleged involvement in the fire incident on Saturday in a midnight operation.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner Mahid Uddin said the fire incident on the Benapole Express train was a planned act of sabotage.