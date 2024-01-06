Case filed over Benapole Express train fire

The charred bogie of Benapole Express train. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
A case has been filed over the fire on a Benapole Express train in Gopibagh of the capital area that claimed the lives of at least four people.

SM Nurul Islam, director (guard) of Benapole Express, filed the case with Dhaka Railway police station on Saturday (6 January). 

Anwar Hossain, superintendent of railway police, said the case was filed against unnamed miscreants under Special Powers Act and section 302 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Police detain BNP leader Nabi Ullah, 7 others over alleged involvement in Gopibagh train fire

The train was en route to Dhaka, carrying passengers from Benapole. Shortly before reaching Kamalapur railway station, the fire broke out in front of the Gopibagh kitchen market around 9pm.

Four dead as Benapole Express train 'set on fire' in Gopibagh

Meanwhile, police detained Dhaka South Joint Convenor Nabi Ullah Nabi and seven other partymen over their alleged involvement in the fire incident on Saturday in a midnight operation.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner Mahid Uddin said the fire incident on the Benapole Express train was a planned act of sabotage.

