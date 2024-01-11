Savar's new MP creates buzz, conducts miking campaign to combat extortion 

Residents in various areas of Savar municipality were surprised on Tuesday to hear a mobile miking campaign urging them to resist paying extortionists and report culprits to law enforcement agencies.

"Throughout my life, I have seen extortion going on with the direct or indirect support of local politicians," said Abdur Razzak, a local resident.

"I'm pleasantly surprised with the move, but don't know who is behind it," said Razzak.

While the campaign caused a buzz in the community, the initiator remained unidentified.

Digging into the matter, The Business Standard found that Mohammad Saiful Islam, the newly elected member of parliament for Dhaka-19 (Savar-Ashulia), initiated the campaign as part of his election pledge.

When contacted, Saiful Islam told TBS he had requested law enforcers, journalists, and his activists to find out who were involved in extortion in his area.

"It may take some time to get the full list. I will take action as far as I can when I get the information. In the meantime, many have already stopped paying extortion money," he added.

Before the 12th national elections, Saiful Islam was seen making various promises to the voters, including the promise to stop extortion in his area.

He won the Dhaka-19 seat as an independent candidate, securing 84,412 votes, while his nearest rival and another independent candidate Talukder Md Touhid Jung (Murad) secured 76,202 votes. The Awami League candidate Md Enamur Rahman got 56,361 votes.

Saiful was also seen issuing warnings against land grabbers, extortionists, and terrorists while speaking to the media in Ashulia's Palli Bidyut area on 8 January, the day after the elections.

Saiful Islam told TBS that some may think that public representatives do not remember the promises made before the elections when they are elected.

"But I want to make it clear, I will keep every promise I make... I don't just talk; I act as I say," he added.

Meanwhile, Savar's auto-rickshaw drivers and street vendors were most excited about the new situation.

Rakib, a street food vendor at Rajashon Road, Savar Municipal Area, said, "May Allah keep the MP happy and in peace. If extortion stops, we will benefit a lot."

Anwar Hossain, a vegetable trader on the sidewalk in the bus stand area of Savar, said no one had come to collect extortion money since Thursday (10 January). "I have been doing business here for many years; I have never had such an experience before."

He said street shops had to pay Tk50 to Tk100 per day depending on the size of the business. Also, they had to pay Tk7,500 per month separately. He said money was taken in the name of local hawkers league leaders.

Also happy with the move, Kaushar, an auto-rickshaw driver on Rajashon Road, said that every day they had to pay an extortion money of Tk20 in Savar and Tk 20 in Birulia. He also alleged that the police in Birulia stop rickshaws and collect various amounts of extortion.

Salahuddin Khan Noim, general secretary of the Savar Citizens Committee, said the example set by the newly elected MP is commendable.

"We want a Savar free from extortion, drugs, and terrorism, and for this, we will continue to extend our full support and cooperation to Saiful Islam," he added.

Dhaka District Police Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime, Ops, and Traffic) Abdullah Hil Kafi said the police always take a strong position against extortionists.

"Victims often remain silent due to fear. But I will appeal to everyone; we need everyone's cooperation to free society from extortionists. Please help us, we are always strict against all injustices, including terrorism and extortion," he added.