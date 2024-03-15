Extortion in transport sector will never stop completely: Quader

Bangladesh

UNB
15 March, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2024, 07:42 pm

Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said that extortion in transport has been going on for a long time.

"And efforts are underway to bring it under control," he was speaking in a press conference at Awami League's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue today (15 March) morning.

Regarding the prices of essentials, Quader said the government is working sincerely to control the price of goods in the market. "We are working and the result will come one day."

About BNP, he said that BNP is daydreaming the change of government in a short time.

"There is no alternative to change the government without elections. So, if they (BNP) want to change the government, they have to wait for another election," he said.

Quader said BNP has become isolated. People have no interest in the BNP's movement. People are happy with Sheikh Hasina. Sheikh Hasina's leadership is trusted and the people of this country have accepted her honesty, diligence and leadership, he added.

"There is no alternative to Sheikh Hasina as the leader of Bangladesh."

Whether Dr Muhammad Yunus' sentence will affect the relationship between Bangladesh and the United States, Quader said I don't think it will affect the relations between the two countries.

Among others, Awami League Organizing Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Afzal Hossain, Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan and other central Awami League leaders were present.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / extortion / transport

