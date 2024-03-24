Don't collect donations for workers' welfare fund on roads: Road safety leaders

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 02:15 pm

Related News

Don't collect donations for workers' welfare fund on roads: Road safety leaders

If the transport worker organisations collect contributions for the workers’ welfare fund at a rate of Tk30 per vehicle, they could avoid collecting them disorderly from the roads and instead opt for office-based collection, road safety leaders said in a joint statement

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 02:15 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Representational Image. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Leaders of the Road Safety Foundation and the Bangladesh Road Safety Network have called on road transport worker organisations to collect donations for the workers' welfare fund in offices, not on roads.

"Rampant extortions are taking place openly under various names in the road transport sector across the country with slips and sticks in hand," said Road Safety Foundation Chairman Professor Dr AI Mahbub Uddin Ahmed, Executive Director Saidur Rahman, and Bangladesh Road Safety Network Coordinator Harun ar-Rashid in a joint statement.

"The transport leaders deny any involvement in these extortions. They claim to collect only Tk30 per vehicle daily for the workers' welfare fund. This raises the question of who is behind the widespread extortion across the country and who stands to gain from it," reads the statements.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The statement noted that the burden of blame and stigma for these extortions typically falls on transport worker leaders.  It questioned whether a group of perpetrators is engaging in regular extortion and shifting the blame onto the transport leaders.

Extortion is the main obstacle to establishing discipline in road transport, the road safety leaders opined.

"If the transport workers' organisations want to collect donations for the workers' welfare fund, they could just avoid collecting them disorderly from the roads and instead opt for office-based collection," the leaders recommended.

This can exempt them [transport leaders] from the stigma of extortion charges while helping establish discipline on the roads, they said. 

Moreover, by adopting this method, those who continue to extort on the roads can be identified, making it easier to take action against them.

Top News

Bangladesh / extortion / transport sector

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

This matte black FZ-S Version 3.0 was installed with a brown leather seat cover by the owner, giving it a premium yet retro appeal. Photo: Akif Hamid

30,000km with the Yamaha FZ-S V3.0: A blend of refinement and control

2h | Wheels
Backed by a fault-tolerant power control system, Cypher has an uninterrupted power supply. Photo: Courtesy

Cypher: A significant leap in data localisation

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

1d | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chicken Butter Masala

Chicken Butter Masala

55m | Videos
Are you ready to ride in a flying car?

Are you ready to ride in a flying car?

3h | Videos
Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

16h | Videos
Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

19h | Videos