Evaly CEO Russel freed on bail
Disgraced CEO of online site Evaly Mohmmad Russel was freed on bail.
He was released from Kashimpur prison on bail on Monday afternoon.
Kashimpur Central Jail-1 Senior Jail Superintendent Shahjahan Ahmed confirmed that he was released from jail on bail.
On 16 September, 2021, Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin were arrested in a raid from their home in the capital's Mohammadpur area.
The owners of Evaly were allegedly involved in embezzlement of several hundred crores of taka. They were arrested after a victim filed a case against them.
Though Nasrin is now out of jail on bail, Rassel has been in jail since his arrest.