Evaly CEO Russel freed on bail

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 December, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 03:32 pm

Disgraced CEO of online site Evaly Mohmmad Russel was freed on bail.

He was released from Kashimpur prison on bail on Monday afternoon.

Kashimpur Central Jail-1 Senior Jail Superintendent Shahjahan Ahmed confirmed that he was released from jail on bail.

On 16 September, 2021, Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin were arrested in a raid from their home in the capital's Mohammadpur area.

The owners of Evaly were allegedly involved in embezzlement of several hundred crores of taka. They were arrested after a victim filed a case against them.

Though Nasrin is now out of jail on bail, Rassel has been in jail since his arrest.

