Evaly pledges to start refunding process this month

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 January, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 10:27 pm

Related News

Evaly pledges to start refunding process this month

TBS Report
13 January, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 10:27 pm
Logo of Evaly. Picture: Collected
Logo of Evaly. Picture: Collected

Controversial e-commerce company Evaly has pledged to start refunding the money stuck in the payment gateways from this month. 

Addressing a virtual press briefing at Evaly's Dhanmondi head office in the capital on Saturday, the company's CEO, Mohammed Rassel said, "We will refund the customer's money stuck in the gateway this month, and will start paying off all old debts, including cheques from May."

According to Rassel, his company currently has a debt of Tk350 crore to customers and Tk150 crore to marketers. He said the company has already refunded Tk9 crore.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also sought a public apology for the debts. 

"I apologise to the countrymen, customers and everyone for the suffering… We will also pay the media advertising debt. Gradually, we will pay all types of debt."

Responding to a question from journalists, Rassel said his company has garnered great response from customers and merchants since the first day of resuming operations recently.

"In the first campaign, we got 2 lakh product orders, and we started making a profit from the first campaign," he added.

Evaly is burdened with debts as it took advance payments from customers by offering various discounts on products, but failed to deliver the ordered items within the stipulated time. The company also has debts to suppliers. The refund cheques given to customers had also bounced because of an insufficient fund in Evaly's bank account.

In addition, many of Evaly's customers' money got stuck on different payment platforms.

Top News

Evaly / e-commerce / refund

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

13h | Panorama
Aman rice prices rose despite production surpassing all previous records last year and supply hitting the market from early December. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Food price paradox: How far will the effects reach?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

1d | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Desert Safari in Dubai

2d | Photo Stories

More Videos from TBS

AFCON starts tonight

AFCON starts tonight

48m | Videos
Exporting goods by sea became doubled due to Houthi attacks

Exporting goods by sea became doubled due to Houthi attacks

3h | Videos
The story of the tire-men

The story of the tire-men

1h | Videos
300 homes destroyed in Kawran Bazar slum fire

300 homes destroyed in Kawran Bazar slum fire

5h | Videos