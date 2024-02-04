150 more Evaly customers to get refund

Controversial e-commerce platform Evaly is set to refund a total of 150 more customers.

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) today resolved their complaints at its office in the capital's Karwan Bazar, paving the way for their refund.

DNCRP Director General (Additional Secretary) AHM Shafikuzzaman was present at the event as the chief guest, along with Evaly CEO Mohammad Russell and customers.

DNCRP Deputy Director (Complaints) Masum Arefin said, "The directorate currently has about 7,000 pending customer complaints against Evaly. The directorate issued a show cause to Evaly for the settlement of complaints after the company resumed its operation recently."

He said steps will be taken to settle the rest of the complaints.

Speaking at the event, Evaly CEO Mohammad Russell said, "A total of 150 customers are being refunded from the profit the company has made against 65,000 deliveries in the last one month."

"If Evaly can continue its business, it will be able to return the money owed to all customers in phases," he added.

He also expressed his hope that arrangements will be made to refund the money owed to the customers in another phase at the end of this month.

During the hearing, the DNCRP director general revealed the steps taken to release Tk380 crore stuck at the payment gateway at the IIT wing of the commerce ministry.

After securing bail from the High Court on the condition of returning to business recently, Evaly CEO Russell announced the Big Bang offer.

In this context, Evaly was showcaused by the directorate to settle the complaints received against the company.

In response to the notice, the DNCRP DG said, Evaly submitted a plan to the directorate but it did not contain any timeframe for implementation.

Therefore, the directorate asked Evaly for a clear explanation, resulting in today's event as a part of paying back the due money to all the customers.

Earlier on 27 February last year, 14 customers Evaly were refunded over Tk1.45 lakh earlier stuck in the online payment gateway SSLCOMMERZ.