Arrest warrants issued against former Evaly CEO Rassel and wife Nasrin

A Dhaka court has issued arrest warrants against disgraced CEO of online site Evaly Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, also a co-founder, in a case filed cheque bounce.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ali Haider passed the order after the couple failed to appear before the court on Monday (15 January).

Mohammad Rassel and Shamima Nasrin were served summons over the case.

Prosecution lawyer Sadikur Rahman Tamal directed the officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur police station to submit a report by 27 February on the execution of the arrest warrant issued against them.

According to the case statement, a customer of Evaly, Md Tanvir Hossain, on 13 March 2021 paid Tk 2.45 lakh to the company for buying a motorbike after seeing an advertisement. But the company failed to supply the motorcycle within the stipulated 45 days.

Evaly gave a cheque of Tk2.45 lakh to the customer on 13 September that year it was dishonoured as there were not sufficient funds in the account.

On 22 October last year, the customer then sent a legal notice through his lawyer asking the couple to return the money they took for supplying a motorbike. But they failed to return the money in time and the customer filed a case with the court on 22 December last year.

Rassel was released from Kashimpur prison on bail on 19 December last year while Nasrin was freed from jail on 6 April, 2022. They were arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on 16 September 2021, during a raid at their Mohammadpur home after a customer filed an embezzlement case against them with Gulshan police station.

Five other embezzlement cases were lodged against the couple later.