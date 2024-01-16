Evaly will refund customers' money shortly: CEO Rassel

Evaly will not take much time to refund money lost by customers with the way the e-commerce platform is currently being managed, the company founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mohammad Rassel said today.

Speaking at a discussion on consumer rights in the e-commerce and e-services sector, held at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Tuesday, he said, "If everyone cooperates with the way Evaly is currently operating and making profits, it will not take much time to resolve customers' liabilities."

The meeting was organised by the Bangladesh Mobile Consumers Association (BMCA).

"Evaly's business is being managed by a cash and delivery system where the customer will pay after receiving the product. The money will go directly to the company that supplies the product. From there, VAT, and taxes are paid to the government," Rassel said.

According to the BMCA, currently, the e-commerce market in the country is around $3 billion, with significant growth potential.

AHM Shafiquzzaman, director general of the Directorate of National Consumers' Rights Protection, Gazi Golam Tawsif, director of Bangladesh Competition Commission, Abdul Wahed Tomal, secretary of E-cab, and Mohiddin Ahmed, among others, spoke in the programme.