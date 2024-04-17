Youths to be involved in fighting climate change: Saber

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 12:40 am
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 12:55 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury on Tuesday (16 April) said the government will involve young people specially women in combating climate change and promoting equitable solutions for the climate victim communities.

"Our youths have a vital role to play in shaping policies and driving initiatives that protect our planet and its people," he said.

The minister made this remark while delivering  Professor Dr Saleemul Huq  Memorial Public Lecture on "Promoting Climate Justice: Roles of Courts and Youth" at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Recognising the potential of young people as powerful agents of change, he called upon the young generation to take an active role in advocating for climate justice and holding leaders accountable.

Saber Hossain said the time for action is now. "We must leverage the passion of our youth to drive meaningful change and secure a just and sustainable future for all," he said.

He described Bangladesh as a country of solutions, built by its youths. "Their involvement is essential for a prosperous and resilient future," he added.

The environment minister put emphasis on the importance of investing in the younger generation. "Topics such as environment, biodiversity, and climate change will be included in textbooks to prepare children for the future," he said.

Saber Hossain paid tribute to the late renowned climate scientist and advocate for climate justice Professor Dr. Salimul Haque.

Professor at New York University School of Law Dr Cesar Rodriguez –Garavito, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed, former Principal Secretary Nojibur Rahman, IU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Tanweer Hasan, Climate Expert Dr Ainun Nishat and BELA Executive Director Syeda Rizwana Hasan spoke in the occasion

